Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VONG

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 8.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 696,000. Shares of VONG were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading down about 3% with over 72.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 2% on volume of over 34.2 million shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 16.1% on the day, while Uipath is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

