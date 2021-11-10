Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VGT

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 541,000. Shares of VGT were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Palantir Technologies, trading down about 5.2% with over 56.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 4.4% on volume of over 47.0 million shares. Ringcentral is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 26.8% on the day, while Model N is lagging other components of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.

