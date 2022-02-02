Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SUSL

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 141,000. Shares of SUSL were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.4% with over 37.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 0.9% on volume of over 20.9 million shares. Alphabet is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 8.4% on the day, while C.H. Robinson Worldwide is lagging other components of the iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF, trading lower by about 9.8%.

