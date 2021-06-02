Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPSM

The SPDR— Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 3.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 681,000. Shares of SPSM were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bed Bath & Beyond, trading up about 50.2% with over 98.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwestern Energy, off about 1.8% on volume of over 19.9 million shares. Olympic Steel is lagging other components of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 11.1%.

