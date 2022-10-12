The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 447,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 53,000. Shares of SOXQ were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 0.2% with over 73.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 0.7% on volume of over 37.9 million shares. Azenta is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.1% on the day, while Coherent is lagging other components of the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF, trading lower by about 3.6%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOXQ

