Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL

The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 43,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of SOCL were up about 3.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Facebook, trading up about 5.9% with over 23.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Twitter, up about 5.9% on volume of over 10.8 million shares. Renren is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 50.5% on the day, while CHANGYOU.COM is lagging other components of the Social Media Index ETF, trading higher by about 0.1%.

