The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 118,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 58,000. Shares of SMLF were up about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Marathon Oil, trading up about 7.5% with over 8.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Centennial Resource Development, up about 6.4% on volume of over 3.4 million shares. Scansource is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 12.9% on the day, while Atlanticus Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 20.4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMLF

