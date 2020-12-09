Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYT

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 185,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of RYT were down about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading up about 0.5% with over 38.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 0.6% on volume of over 21.0 million shares. Amphenol is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.7% on the day, while Fortinet is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

