Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RYF

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 341,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of RYF were off about 4.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading down about 6.3% with over 42.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, down about 5.8% on volume of over 18.8 million shares. Marketaxess Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.5% on the day, while Lincoln National is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Financials ETF, trading lower by about 9.4%.

