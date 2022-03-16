The SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 121,000. Shares of RWO were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Host Hotels, trading up about 3% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sunstone Hotel Investors, up about 1.5% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. Macerich is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.4% on the day, while Seritage Growth Properties is lagging other components of the SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWO

