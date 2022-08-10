The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 253,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of ROBT were up about 3.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 2.9% with over 64.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 5% on volume of over 42.4 million shares. Luminar Technologies is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 13.7% on the day, while Veritone is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ROBT

