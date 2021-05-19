Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RLY

The SPDR— SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 153,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of RLY were off about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Spdr Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, trading down about 2.8% with over 27.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity ETF, off about 2.4% on volume of over 5.0 million shares. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year Tips is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 0.4% on the day, while Spdr Standard and Poors Metals & Mining ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR— SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.