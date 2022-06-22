Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REM

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 654,000. Shares of REM were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Annaly Capital Management, trading off about 0.3% with over 13.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Agnc Investment, up about 0.1% on volume of over 6.0 million shares. New York Mortgage Trust is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.8% on the day, while New Residential Investment is lagging other components of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

