Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: REET

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 823,000. Shares of REET were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), trading up about 3.5% with over 4.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Simon Property Group (SPG), up about 3% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.8% on the day, while Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is lagging other components of the iShares Global REIT ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

