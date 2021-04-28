Markets
QUS

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The SPDR— MSCI USA StrategicFactorsSM ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 148,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of QUS were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 0.5% with over 71.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 0.8% on volume of over 34.2 million shares. Hess is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.3% on the day, while Enphase Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR— MSCI USA StrategicFactorsSM ETF, trading lower by about 15.2%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QUS AMD AAPL HES ENPH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular