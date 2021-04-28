Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

The SPDR— MSCI USA StrategicFactorsSM ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 148,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of QUS were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 0.5% with over 71.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 0.8% on volume of over 34.2 million shares. Hess is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 7.3% on the day, while Enphase Energy is lagging other components of the SPDR— MSCI USA StrategicFactorsSM ETF, trading lower by about 15.2%.

