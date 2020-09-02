Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QQQE

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 226,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of QQQE were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading off about 4% with over 120.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 10.4% on volume of over 53.4 million shares. Exelon is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.4% on the day.

