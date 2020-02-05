Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QCLN

The First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 147,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of QCLN were down about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading down about 2.5% with over 48.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 14% on volume of over 26.0 million shares. American Superconductor is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.3% on the day.

