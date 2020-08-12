Markets
PZD

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PZD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco Cleantech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 363,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PZD were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Sunrun, trading up about 6.7% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Johnson Controls International, up about 1.2% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Hexcel is lagging other components of the Invesco Cleantech ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 1.9%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PZD
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PZD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PZD RUN JCI HXL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular