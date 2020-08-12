Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PZD

The Invesco Cleantech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 363,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PZD were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Sunrun, trading up about 6.7% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Johnson Controls International, up about 1.2% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Hexcel is lagging other components of the Invesco Cleantech ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 1.9%.

