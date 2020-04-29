Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 142,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 4.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Transocean, trading up about 10.1% with over 21.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Halliburton, up about 10.8% on volume of over 15.3 million shares. Patterson-uti Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 18.3% on the day, while Scorpio Tankers is lagging other components of the Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF, trading lower by about 11.7%.

