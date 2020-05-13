Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PTF

The ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 100,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of PTF were off about 2.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 3.2% with over 38.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 1.6% on volume of over 22.9 million shares. Zoom Video Communications is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2% on the day, while Infinera is lagging other components of the ETF, trading lower by about 23.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.