Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSP

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 848,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 92,000. Shares of PSP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were The Carlyle Group, trading up about 2.1% with over 2.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and KKR, up about 1% on volume of over 2.0 million shares. Graham Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 4.3% on the day, while Blue Owl Capital is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.