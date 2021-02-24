Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSP

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of PSP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mcewen Mining, trading up about 3.5% with over 3.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Prospect Capital, up about 1.3% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Western Midstream Partners is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.9% on the day, while Hamilton is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

