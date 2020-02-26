Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PSP

The Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 386,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 80,000. Shares of PSP were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were The Blackstone Group, trading up about 1.4% with over 2.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Prospect Capital, up about 1.9% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Oxford Square Capital is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.4% on the day, while Cannae Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF, trading lower by about 1%.

