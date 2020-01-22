Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PKW

The Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 532,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 97,000. Shares of PKW were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading up about 0.6% with over 10.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cisco Systems, up about 0.9% on volume of over 6.3 million shares. Express is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 18.2% on the day, while Kirklands is lagging other components of the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.

