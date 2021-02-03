Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PIZ

The Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 335,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of PIZ were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Avino Silver & Gold Mines, trading up about 1.1% with over 2.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ballard Power Systems, up about 0.1% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Argenx is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.5% on the day, while Firstservice is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

