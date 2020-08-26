Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 317,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 112,000. Shares of PICK were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading up about 0.8% with over 4.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-mcmoran, up about 1.3% on volume of over 3.4 million shares. Southern Copper is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.9% on the day, while Carpenter Technology is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF, trading lower by about 3.4%.

