Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PHDG

The Invesco S&P 500— Downside Hedged ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 451,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of PHDG were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 0.3% with over 34.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices , up about 3.5% on volume of over 33.1 million shares. HPQ is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 9.5% on the day, while The Gap is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Downside Hedged ETF, trading lower by about 22.7%.

