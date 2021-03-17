Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBS

The Invesco Dynamic Media ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 179,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of PBS were down about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Viacomcbs, trading off about 7.5% with over 21.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Facebook, down about 0.1% on volume of over 9.4 million shares. Qurate Retail is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 1.7% on the day.

