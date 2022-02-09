The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 775,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of PBP were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 3.6% with over 90.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Meta Platforms, up about 5.4% on volume of over 85.3 million shares. Omnicom Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 14.2% on the day, while CVS Health is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

