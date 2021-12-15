Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBP

The Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 110,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of PBP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading down about 0.5% with over 51.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 4.2% on volume of over 42.6 million shares. Eli Lilly is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 9.7% on the day, while Nucor is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.

