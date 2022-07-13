Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONLN

The ProShares Online Retail ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 952,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 102,000. Shares of ONLN were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 1.3% with over 43.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba Group Holding, down about 0.2% on volume of over 12.5 million shares. Farfetch Limited is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.8% on the day, while Qurate Retail is lagging other components of the ProShares Online Retail ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

