Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ONLN

The ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 790,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of ONLN were off about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Contextlogic, trading off about 4.9% with over 25.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba Group, off about 3.7% on volume of over 12.6 million shares. Ozon Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.8% on the day, while Yatsen Holding is lagging other components of the ProShares ProShares Online Retail ETF, trading lower by about 17.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

