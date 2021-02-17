Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MOON

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 383,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 148,000. Shares of MOON were off about 6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nano Dimension, trading down about 1% with over 17.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fuelcell Energy, off about 9.2% on volume of over 14.5 million shares. Vir Biotechnology is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 9.4% on the day, while Microvision is lagging other components of the Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF, trading lower by about 19%.

