Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MOO

The Agribusiness ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 196,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of MOO were down about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mosaic, trading down about 5.5% with over 1.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Corteva, off about 1.8% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. CNH Industrial is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Darling Ingredients is lagging other components of the Agribusiness ETF, trading lower by about 7.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOO MOS CTVA CNHI DAR

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

