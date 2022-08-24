Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDYV

The SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 5.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 167,000. Shares of MDYV were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Southwestern Energy (SWN), trading off about 4.1% with over 55.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Macy's (M), up about 3.8% on volume of over 29.3 million shares. Alcoa (AA) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.6% on the day, while Nuvasive (NUVA) is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 5.2%.

