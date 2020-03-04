Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: MDIV

The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 718,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 141,000. Shares of MDIV were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading up about 0.3% with over 32.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Gilead Sciences, up about 1.7% on volume of over 10.2 million shares. Ltc Properties is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.8% on the day, while Comerica is lagging other components of the Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.