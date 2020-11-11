Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KXI

The iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 269,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 42,000. Shares of KXI were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ambev, trading off about 3.3% with over 19.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, up about 0.1% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Natura is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.6% on the day, while Sysco is lagging other components of the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF, trading lower by about 3.9%.

