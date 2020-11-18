Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP

The SPDR— S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 486,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 120,000. Shares of KOMP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading down about 2.3% with over 154.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fuelcell Energy, up about 27.4% on volume of over 78.9 million shares. Xunlei Limited is lagging other components of the SPDR— S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 9.7%.

