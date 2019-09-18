Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 71,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 44,000. Shares of KOMP were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading off about 1.5% with over 17.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Zynga off about 0.2% on volume of over 15.8 million shares. Plug Power is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while Neophotonics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, trading lower by about 9.4%.

