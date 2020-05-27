Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: KBWB

The ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 610,000. Shares of KBWB were up about 4.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading up about 4.6% with over 56.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 4.7% on volume of over 30.0 million shares. CIT Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.3% on the day, while New York Community Bancorp is lagging other components of the ETF, trading higher by about 2.4%.

