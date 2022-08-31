Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYH

The iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 375,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of IYH were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Viatris, trading off about 0.1% with over 6.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, down about 0.2% on volume of over 6.2 million shares. Mirati Therapeutics is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.4% on the day, while Novavax is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

