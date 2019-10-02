Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXUS

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 976,000. Shares of IXUS were down about 1.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 16.7% with over 60.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, up about 1.2% on volume of over 9.3 million shares. Noah Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 4.8%.

