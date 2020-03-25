Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 259,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 72,000. Shares of IXP were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AT&T, trading up about 1.3% with over 23.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast, down about 5.8% on volume of over 16.6 million shares. Omnicom Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.3% on the day, while Centurylink is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 5.9%.

