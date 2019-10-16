Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 500,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of IXP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Centurylink, trading up about 1.2% with over 5.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 0.1% on volume of over 5.3 million shares. NWSA is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 1.4% on the day, while Discovery is lagging other components of the iShares Global Comm Services ETF, trading lower by about 0.8%.

