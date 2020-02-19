Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJ

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 359,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 98,000. Shares of IXJ were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.2% with over 6.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, off about 0.7% on volume of over 4.9 million shares. Idexx Laboratories is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.2% on the day, while Mylan is lagging other components of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.