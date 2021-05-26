Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 242,000. Shares of IXG were up about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading up about 0.4% with over 18.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, up about 0.8% on volume of over 9.5 million shares. Banco Bradesco is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3% on the day, while KB Financial Group is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

