Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 465,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of IXG were down about 3.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, trading off about 7.4% with over 32.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 4.1% on volume of over 31.4 million shares. AON is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 1.2% on the day, while Discover Financial Services is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 7.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.