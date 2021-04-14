Markets
IWX

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of IWX were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Wells Fargo, trading up about 5.2% with over 48.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 2% on volume of over 47.6 million shares. Schlumberger is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.4% on the day, while Rocket Companies is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

