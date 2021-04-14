Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 345,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of IWX were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Wells Fargo, trading up about 5.2% with over 48.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 2% on volume of over 47.6 million shares. Schlumberger is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.4% on the day, while Rocket Companies is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.7%.

