The iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 319,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 130,000. Shares of IWX were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America (BAC), trading up about 1% with over 6.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor (F), up about 2.2% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. Public Storage (PSA) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.3% on the day, while Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWX

