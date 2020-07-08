Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

BNK Invest BNK Invest
The iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 211,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of IWL were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were General Electric, trading off about 0.3% with over 26.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 1.1% on volume of over 21.9 million shares. Square is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 5.5% on the day, while Ecolab is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

